Deborah "Deb" Frakes-Cox, 64, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home.
She was a retired administrative assistant at AFGE Local 2302.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Frakes; her mother, Iva Powell; father, Charles Medley; stepfather, Charles Powell; a brother, Donald Medley; and the father of her children, Gary Frakes.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Cox of Vine Grove; two sons, Justin (Chasity) Frakes of Berea and Nathan Frakes of Vine Grove; three stepdaughters, Tracy (James) Waters of Bowling Green, Dawn Cox of Georgia and Heather Cox of Elizabethtown; a brother, Billy Joe (Brenda) Medley of Vine Grove; eight grandchildren, Alyssa Taulbee, Alanna Frakes, Aleah Frakes, Kaitlyn Hodge, Arianna Waters, Alexis Waters, Ashlyn Waters and Madisyn Gardner; and a great-grandson, Liam Mote.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Deacon Mike Ryan officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kosair Charities.
Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 19, 2019