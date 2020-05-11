Deborah Ann Moss Diezman, 63, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 20, 1957, in Beech Grove, Indiana, the daughter of James W. (deceased) and Beverly J. Moss. Debbie worked 33 years for civil service at Fort Knox. She recently was employed at ALTEC in Elizabethtown. Debbie lived for her family, enjoyed spending time with her grandson, loved all babies and enjoyed bowling on a league in Elizabethtown.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, James W. Moss.
Survivors include two sons, James L. Diezman and Sean R. Diezman; a daughter, Naomi N. Diezman, all of Elizabethtown; a grandson, Kayden Diezman of Shepherdsville; her mother, Beverly J. Moss of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Pamela S. Kurapkat of Elizabethtown and Patricia E. Ledford of Guston; and two brothers, Walter R. Moss of Westland, Michigan and Steven W. Moss of Elizabethtown.
A drive-thru visitation is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Memorial donations may be made to Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 12, 2020