Deborah J. Hawkins
Deborah J. Hawkins, 66, of White Mills, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was born at Fort Knox to Calvin and Ruby Hawkins Price. She was a homemaker and member of White Mills Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her loving husband, Samuel Hawkins of White Mills; a son, Jesse Hawkins of White Mills; two daughters, Audrey (Bryan) Lietzke of New Mexico and Sarah Chandler of Eastview; four sisters, Kathy Peace of Florida, Patty Floyd of Louisville, Jenny Sickles of Rineyville and Mary Jones of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, in the White Mills Christian Camp gym in White Mills with the Rev. Tim Dennis officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Community Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Manakee Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
White Mills Christian Camp gym
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY 42776
270-369-7444
