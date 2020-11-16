Deborah Sue Bryant, 65, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Caverna, a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and was a bus driver for Hardin County Schools. She was very caring and loved and never met a stranger. She will be missed greatly.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Scott Martin; parents, Arthur and Clarice Nichols Bennett; a sister, Shirley Jeffries; and two brothers, Richard and Eugene Bennett.
She is survived by two sons, Brent (Tanya) Martin of Elizabethtown and Bobby Keith (Stephanie) Martin of Hodgenville; a daughter, Kimberly Emmerling of Elizabethtown; a brother, Sylvester (Teri) Bennett of Elizabethtown; a sister, Judy (Raymond) Reynolds of Uno; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Emmerling Jr., Sarha Emmerling, Bobby Chance Martin, Lacee Martin, Samantha Martin, Dylan Martin, Melodie Martin, Scott Martin and Miricale Martin; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m. in Valley Creek Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.