Debra Lee "Debbie" Colyer Williams, 61, of Owensboro, went to see our Lord on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born July 10, 1959, in Elizabethtown, to Helena Millay Colyer and the late Maxie Colyer.
Debbie absolutely loved to laugh and even more she loved to quilt and embroidery. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and lived her life focusing on her family. Debra was a talented seamstress and hairdresser.
Aside from her father, Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, David Colyer.
Survivors include her loving husband of 24 years, John D. "J.D." Williams Jr.; three sons, Wes McDonald (Anna Taylor), Courtland L. "Cory" Williams and John D. Williams III (Kacee Glenn); a daughter Katherine M. "Kaytee" (Shawn) Brashear; seven grandchildren, John D. "Jack" Williams IV, Emma Cornwell, Benjamin C. "Ben" Williams, Ayden and Ella Ashford, Charlotte "Charlie" and Abigail "Abbie" Brashear; her mother, Helena Colyer; two brothers, Robbie Colyer and Lee Colyer; and two sisters Laura Colyer and Lisa Southard.
A funeral Mass is at 9:30 a.m. CST Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Owensboro. Burial follows in Resurrection Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. CST Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro.
Donations can be made to Haley McGinnis Funeral Home to assist with final expenses, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Debbie in person at the visitation or funeral is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
