Debra Leslie Humphrey
Debra Leslie Humphrey, 73, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Lexington, Virginia, where she was a school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her son, Frank Humphrey III.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Frank Humphrey Jr.; a daughter, Mary and her wife, Erica, and two children, Justice and Cody.

Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 20, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Burial will be in Lexington, Virginia, at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus Health or The Lexington Presbyterian Church, 120 S. Main Street, Lexington, VA 24450.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
