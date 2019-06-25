Deirdre Elizabeth Boelter, 69, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Advent Health Celebration Hospital in Florida.
She taught school in the Fort Knox School System for more than 41 years, serving military soldiers and families of the Fort Knox community. Deirdre was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping and supporting her family.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Boelter; a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Stacee Parrett; three brothers, Dayton, Sean and Brendon; two sisters, Maureen and Bridget; and six grandchildren, Chandria, Morgyn, Nevyn, Kieran, Nathan and Illia.
A committal service is at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 26, 2019