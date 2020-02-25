Delbert R. "Del" Strain, 91, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Radcliff Veterans Center.
Mr. Strain was a member of Gospel of the Kingdom Church in Elizabethtown and a veteran of the Army Air Corps. He also was a former sheriff deputy, farmer and had owned several restaurants.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary R. Strain; a son, Jay Strain; and a daughter, Mary Beth Galbreath.
Survivors include four children, Del Strain of California, Deborah Borders of Missouri, C.P. "Butch" Strain of Radcliff and Sarah Lober of Kansas; 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The funeral is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Gospel of the Kingdom Church, 204 Howell Court in Elizabethtown with Pastor Chris Urbano officiating. A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020