Delfino Lerma, 82, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence.
Retired Master Sgt. Lerma was a veteran of the Vietnam War and also was retired from civil service at Fort Knox.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Verna Lerma; six children, Charlie Lerma and his wife, Wendy, Barbara Lerma, Kevin Brown and his wife, Jennifer, Pat Brown and his wife, Stacey, Chris Bowman and his wife, Rachel, and Tracy Fullard and her husband, Ryan; 12 grandchildren, Joey, Jared, Lillie, Tucker, Daniel, Zach, C.J., Blake, Jake, Dylan, Xavier and Charley-Lynn; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nena Lerma, Lupa Lovato and Martha Carnacho; two brothers, Juan Lerma and Felipe Lerma; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mr. Lerma is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020