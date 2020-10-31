Della Rose Bostic, 90, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home.



She was born May 14, 1930, in Louisville, to Jesse and Dell Vibbart. She was very active in life and enjoyed working with the Salvation Army, Hart County Chamber of Commerce, where she was an ambassador, and was on the Bacon Creek Watershed Council. She also worked with WLOC radio station Clothes for Kids, WHAS Crusade for Children, served as Bonnieville mayor for six years, Hart County Homemakers for more than 25 years and she was a Kentucky Colonel. She also was the oldest person in Kentucky to receive her GED at 70. She loved to travel.



Rose was preceded in death by her husband Bill; a daughter, Mary Barnes; and two sons, Jackie Ray and Bobby Bostic.



Rose is survived by two daughters, Artina Tushka (Ernie) of Oklahoma and Marie Whitlow (Reid) of Bonnieville; four sons, Billy Bostic of West Virginia, Raleigh Bostic (Geralyn) of Glendale, James Bostic (Karla) of Winder, Georgia, and Mike Bostic (Teresa) of Bonnieville; 27 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral for Della Rose Bostic is at 1 p.m. CST Sunday, Nov. 1, in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home in Munfordville with Brother Glenn Routt officiating. Burial follows in Memory Park Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



The family request memorial donations be given to the Salvation Army or to Kosair Charities.

