Delma Wells, 89, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



He was an Army veteran and a member and deacon at Mount Tabor Baptist Church for several years before joining First Baptist Church Hodgenville. He retired from Fort Knox and was well known for his woodworking skills, helping in many community projects and building his own home. He also enjoyed mechanic work and restoring classic trucks, but his greatest joy was his family.



Delma was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Mae Nichols Wells; his parents, Leslie Turner and May Tate Wells; three sisters, Mary Esther Mittag, Beatrice Weinberger and Geneva Deaton; and four brothers, Roger, Leslie, Lewis and the Rev. J.C. Wells.



Survivors include a daughter, June (Tommy) Whitlock of Elizabethtown; a son, Timmy (Tina) Wells of Huntsville, Alabama; a sister, Rose Brown of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Holly (Mark) Legaspi, Derek Whitlock, Natalie (Jaime) Tracey, Alex Wells and Alison Wells; and four great-grandchildren, Ava, Max, Peyton and Wells.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at noon Saturday at the funeral home.

