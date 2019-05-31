Delores M. Hopkins, 68, of Vine Grove, went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Delores was a member of Abundant Life Church. She was strong in her faith and she loved her husband, children and grandchildren, including those she cared for.
Delores was born June 12, 1950, in Port Arthur, Texas, and was preceded in death by her parents, Athos and Loutisha Wilson; and two brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Gordon Hopkins; four daughters, LaJuana Adams (Reginald), Tammie Leady, Alicia Booker (Derrick) and Dawana McDonald; six grandchildren, Ahlyssa, Ashlynn, Deonte, Devin, Ishmeal and Indya; a great-grandson, Leland; three special children, Tameeker, Ricky and Tiffany Wilson; two brothers, three sisters and a host of relatives and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Hopkins is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Abundant Life Church in Radcliff with Pastor Marty Squires officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 1, 2019