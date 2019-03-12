Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Daniel Dombrowski. View Sign

Dennis Daniel Dombrowski, 31, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home.



He was born on Fort Knox to Patricia Johnson. He was a factory worker. He did not limit his beliefs to one religion, he studied many different kinds and was a spiritual man.



Survivors include his loving parents, Patricia E. Johnson of Elizabethtown and Robert Milne; a brother, Alexander Johnson of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Brittany Paige Johnson (Justin) of Elizabethtown, Teresa Dombrowski and Jennifer Dombrowski, both of Texas, and Bradi Yeske (Matt) of Norfolk, Virginia; two aunts, Katherine Giberson (Petie) of Elizabethtown and Jacquelyn Witt of Washington state; along with a nephew and 22 cousins to cherish his memory.



The funeral is at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with close friends officiating his service.



Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

