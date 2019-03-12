Dennis Daniel Dombrowski, 31, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Daniel Dombrowski.
He was born on Fort Knox to Patricia Johnson. He was a factory worker. He did not limit his beliefs to one religion, he studied many different kinds and was a spiritual man.
Survivors include his loving parents, Patricia E. Johnson of Elizabethtown and Robert Milne; a brother, Alexander Johnson of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Brittany Paige Johnson (Justin) of Elizabethtown, Teresa Dombrowski and Jennifer Dombrowski, both of Texas, and Bradi Yeske (Matt) of Norfolk, Virginia; two aunts, Katherine Giberson (Petie) of Elizabethtown and Jacquelyn Witt of Washington state; along with a nephew and 22 cousins to cherish his memory.
The funeral is at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with close friends officiating his service.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019