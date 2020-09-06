Dennis "Sonny" E. Pickerrell, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

He was born on April 26, 1932, to F.R. and Inez (Burress) Pickerrell in Larue County.

He was a retired Realtor and an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved the outdoors.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Margaret A. Hannah and Brenda K. Mahurin.

He is survived by his six children, Denny (Debbie) Pickerrell, Tim (Karen) Pickerrell, Kevin Pickerrell, Sean (Ann) Pickerrell, Denise Pickerrell, all of Elizabethtown, and Tammy Pickerrell of Hillview; five grandchildren, Wes (Tasha), Matt, Katie, Paul, and Addison; two great- grandchildren, Kyleigh and Keagan; two sisters, Joann (Dale) Stewart and Claudette (Chuck) Getter; along with several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a private service and burial at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens for only the family will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Brown Funeral Home.

