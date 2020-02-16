Dennis James Monde

Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
Dennis James Monde, 64, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his two children, Kelly and Daniel Monde; his parents, Donald Monde and Bernadette Tilt Malik; a brother, Robert Monde; and a sister, Susan Papp.

Survivors include his three sons, Dennis Monde, Brian Monde (Grace) and Donald Monde; a daughter, Kristin Monde; four sisters, Janice Walker (John), Candy Grabowski, Cindy Gister (Norman) and Nancy Mason; and five grandchildren, Joan, Gianna, Cam'Ron, Camille and August.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. today, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2020
