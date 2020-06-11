Dennis Joe Sprowls Sr., 66, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Dennis was born Aug. 17, 1953, in Hardin County to the late Curtis Jr. and Norma Jenell Ellis Sprowls.



Dennis was an Army veteran. He retired from the LaRue County School System with 27 years of service. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and he was a gentle and loving man.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Windy Handley; and two brothers, Randal and Lester Sprowls.



Survivors include a son, Dennis Randal (Lynette) Sprowls of Radcliff; a stepson, Cory Lawler of Hodgenville; a stepdaughter, Latreece (Greg Harkness) Lawler of Bardstown; a sister, Shirley Goodin of Hodgenville; several grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The funeral for Dennis Joe Sprowls is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Brian Wood officiating. Burial follows in Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation for Dennis Joe Sprowls is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store