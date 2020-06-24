Dennis Michael Ray, 61, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Donald Ray.



Survivors include his mother, Beverly A. Ray of Radcliff; three sisters, Deborah (Ed) Holt of Radcliff, Karen (Roger) Teague of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Susan Banks of Radcliff; and several nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held at a later date.







