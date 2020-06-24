Dennis Michael Ray
Dennis Michael Ray, 61, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Donald Ray.

Survivors include his mother, Beverly A. Ray of Radcliff; three sisters, Deborah (Ed) Holt of Radcliff, Karen (Roger) Teague of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Susan Banks of Radcliff; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
