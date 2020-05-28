Derrick Curtis Johnson Sr., 33, of Louisville, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include his father, Charles William Johnson Jr.; his mother, Brinda Johnson; two sons, Derrick Curtis Johnson Jr. and Blake Jayden Johnson; and a daughter, Leigha Nichole Johnson.



A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.



Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

