Derrick Curtis Johnson Sr.
Derrick Curtis Johnson Sr., 33, of Louisville, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his father, Charles William Johnson Jr.; his mother, Brinda Johnson; two sons, Derrick Curtis Johnson Jr. and Blake Jayden Johnson; and a daughter, Leigha Nichole Johnson.

A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

