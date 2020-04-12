Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

Dixie Crump Brooks, 88, of Buffalo, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her residence.



Dixie was a longtime member of Buffalo Baptist Church, a staunch Republican, an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan, an avid fisherman, member of Eastern Star and a homemaker, who also worked multiple jobs in the community.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. "Billy" Brooks; her parents, Claud and Lizzie Hedgespeth Crump; six sisters, Magdalene Wright, Dorothy Bale Duffy, Edna Scott, Virginia Goff, Herschel Miller and her twin sister, Alviene Hines; and a brother, Marvin Crump.



She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Holt of Hod­genville; three sons, Willie (Kim) Brooks of Smith­land, Bobby (Alison) Brooks of Buffalo and Charlie (Alexandrea) Brooks of Gold Canyon, Ari­zona; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



In accordance with the governor's mandate, services will be private with burial in Buffalo Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Buffalo Baptist Church, 2530 Greensburg Road, Buffalo, KY 42716 or the Hodgenville Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 25, Hodge­nville, KY 42748.



