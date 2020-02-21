Doelela Welch Hough, 64, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George R. and Cassie Estella Curtsinger Welch; and a brother, Anthony Welch.
Survivors include her two daughters, Renee Pamela and Chrystal Faye Doak; two brothers, Michael and Butch Welch; two sisters, Alice F. Poynter and Pandra Smith; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Valley Creek Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit www.trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020