Dolores Frances Schnieders (Schum), 90, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends.



She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Dolores enjoyed traveling especially to Gatlinburg, never met a stranger and was loved by all.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Frances Schum; her husband, Henry A. Schnieders; a son, Michael Schnieders; a grandson, Timothy E. Schnieders; and a brother, Vaughn Schum.



Survivors include four children, Thomas E. Schnieders (Betty) of Glendale, Debbie Thompson (Douglas), Pam Thornhill (Scott) and Lisa Fey and a special friend, Lawanna Lee, all of Louisville; three grandkids, Thomas R. Schnieders (Tammy) of Aberdeen, North Carolina, and Christie Burt (Stephen Ball) and Amanda Maris (Erin), all of Louisville; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



The service is at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial follows in St. Andrews Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville.



