Don L. Riggs, 65, of Sonora, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Upton to Clyde and Opal Riggs. He retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation and was a member of
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant daughter.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenny Riggs of Sonora; two daughters, Donya Walters and Devin Alvey; two stepsons, Randy Ward and Robbie Ward, all of Sonora; a brother Jr. Riggs of Upton. five grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-
grandchildren
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton, with the Rev. Billy Joe Foster officiating. Burial follows in Bonnieville Memory Park.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2019