Don Wood Sandidge

Don Wood Sandidge, 61, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Haywood and Nellie Higgason Sandidge.

Survivors include his two special cousins, Jonel Priddy of Georgetown and Jimmy Dunn of Covington, Louisiana; and several other cousins, friends and nursing home family.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. EST Monday, Nov. 4, at Sandidge Cemetery in Green County with the Rev. Faron Knopp officiating.

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2019
