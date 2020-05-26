Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Alan Jones. View Sign Service Information Hager Funeral Home 633 Bland Street Brandenburg , KY 40108 (270)-422-2132 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Alan Jones, 70, of Brandenburg, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Corydon, Indiana.



He was born Sept. 17, 1949, the son of Narvel and Lucille Jones.



Donnie owned and operated J&N Services, where he served his community as a trusted automotive technician for more than 43 years.



Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lonnie Dale Jones.



Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Kathy (Wemes) Jones; two daughters, Beth (Jason) Henderson and Britney (Andrew) Youart; four grandchildren, Braxton Lee and Benjamin Alan Henderson, Lucy Laverne and Clay Andrew Youart; his sister, Constance F. (Albert) Jones of Crockett, Texas; and two brothers, John R. (Mary) Jones of Pearland, Texas, and Ronald A. (Robin) Jones, Friendswood, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The funeral is private for Donnie's immediate family only, because of capacity restrictions. The service will be streamed at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, to Hager Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.



A public visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Brandenburg Baptist Church.



