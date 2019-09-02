Donald Carl "Dan" Sydnor, 78, of Eastview, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Hardyville to Chester and Maggie Hisner Sydnor. He was a member of Nolin Baptist Church and was a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Maggie Hiser Sydnor; three brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lindell "Sue" Sydnor of Eastview; three sons, Rodney (LaQuitta) Sydnor of Eastview, Carl Sydnor of Elizabethtown, Montie (Janet) Sydnor of Big Clifty; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. George Smith officiating. Burial follows at the Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 3, 2019