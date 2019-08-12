Donald E. "Mac" McBeath, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.
Master Sgt. McBeath was retired from the U.S. Air Force and civil service at Fort Knox. He was an avid bluegrass fan, avid gardener and attended Radcliff United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty L. McBeath; three daughters, Valerie Dickson and her husband, Tim, of Apollo Beach, Florida, Michelle Ferguson and her husband, Danny, of Fort Payne, Alabama, and Kathie Karem and her husband, Fred, of Louisville; three grandchildren, Melody, Bryce and Dylan; a brother, Danny McBeath; a nephew, Shawn McBeath; and a niece, Shannon Dolfie.
The funeral Mr. McBeath is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Radcliff United Methodist Church, 275 S. Woodland Drive in Radcliff. Burial with military honors follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2019