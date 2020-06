Donald Franklin Parrish, 78, of Boston, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.He was a former employee of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a member of Youngers Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Parrish; his parents, John William Parrish Sr. and Lena Lucille Crady Parrish; and three brothers, Lewis, Junior and Marvin Parrish.Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Chambers Parrish; three sons, Donald Dean Parrish (Beverly Ann), Dwight Darin Parrish (Leslie Annette) and Deric D. Parrish (Rebecca); a daughter, Dorothy Delaine "De-De" Napper (Stan); three brothers, Foster, Jimmie and Larry Parrish; two sisters, Dorothy Clemons and Mattie Gibson; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Youngers Creek Baptist Church, 251 Youngers Creek Road, Elizabethtown, with Brother Ron Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, please visit trowbridgefh.com. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.