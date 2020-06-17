Donald Franklin Parrish, 78, of Boston, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a former employee of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a member of Youngers Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Parrish; his parents, John William Parrish Sr. and Lena Lucille Crady Parrish; and three brothers, Lewis, Junior and Marvin Parrish.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Chambers Parrish; three sons, Donald Dean Parrish (Beverly Ann), Dwight Darin Parrish (Leslie Annette) and Deric D. Parrish (Rebecca); a daughter, Dorothy Delaine "De-De" Napper (Stan); three brothers, Foster, Jimmie and Larry Parrish; two sisters, Dorothy Clemons and Mattie Gibson; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Youngers Creek Baptist Church, 251 Youngers Creek Road, Elizabethtown, with Brother Ron Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.