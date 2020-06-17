Donald Franklin Parrish
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Franklin Parrish, 78, of Boston, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a former employee of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a member of Youngers Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Parrish; his parents, John William Parrish Sr. and Lena Lucille Crady Parrish; and three brothers, Lewis, Junior and Marvin Parrish.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Chambers Parrish; three sons, Donald Dean Parrish (Beverly Ann), Dwight Darin Parrish (Leslie Annette) and Deric D. Parrish (Rebecca); a daughter, Dorothy Delaine "De-De" Napper (Stan); three brothers, Foster, Jimmie and Larry Parrish; two sisters, Dorothy Clemons and Mattie Gibson; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Youngers Creek Baptist Church, 251 Youngers Creek Road, Elizabethtown, with Brother Ron Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.

To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, please visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved