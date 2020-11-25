Donald G. Cottrell, 81, of Elizabethtown, returned to his heavenly father on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.,



Don was born Nov. 14, 1939, in Bonnieville to Clellon and Geraldine Key Cottrell.



Don served his country in the U.S. Army for seven years. He came home and soon found the love of his life, Jacque Thompson, and married her not too many months after on Sept. 16, 1967. They quickly started their family and soon after, Don started his career with Modern Woodmen of America. He later followed God's calling to ministry and started pastoring churches in 1974 serving seven churches across Kentucky, Rowletts Baptist Church, Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Corydon Missionary Baptist Church, Three Springs Baptist Church, Knoxes Creek Baptist Church, Oak Hill Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church. While pastoring churches, he attended Campbellsville College earning his degree in ministry and pastoral counseling.

After his retired from pastoring, he continued to serve in his home church at Northside Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.



Don worked as a successful financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America for 30 years, also working with their fraternal organization that assists local community members and organizations.



One of his greatest joys was him working with his brother, Jim Cottrell, at Alpha Recording Studio for 10 years in Elizabethtown.



Don enjoyed singing Gospel music with his family his whole life and he sang with several gospel groups, the longest of which was with The Bowman Brothers.



Don was an avid UK basketball fan and Cincinnati Reds fan.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 53 years, Jacque Thompson Cottrell; a son, Jasen Cottrell (Carol); three daughters, Marcella "Marcie" Cottrell Allen, Amanda Schultz (Robert) and Betty Jo Cottrell; his seven grandchildren, Samantha Cottrell, Sarah Cottrell, Shelby Cottrell, Joey Schultz, Madison Schultz, Cooper Brown and Caylen Brown; his sister Lillian Cottrell Logsdon; his sister-in-law, Dianne (Sowers) Cottrell; and a host of dear nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



A private service for the family was Wednesday, Nov. 25, under the direction of the Sego Funeral Home. Burial followed in Memory Park Cemetery in Bonnieville.



The family will schedule a celebration of life service for Don at a later date and will be announced for anyone who wishes to attend.



