Donald Glenn Pence, 81, of Bonnieville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence.
He was a retired supervisor and coal miner. He was a member of Upton Baptist Church where he had served as a trustee and invested time and love in the youth and children. He was also a member of Bonnieville Masonic Lodge No. 851 F&AM. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He was the son of the late James Pence and the late Cynthia Sympson Pence. He also was preceded in death by six sisters, Jean Tharpe, Lucille Gibbons, Ruth Hodges, Etta Wooden, Marie Cottrell and Lib Mills; and two brothers, William T. Pence and Charles Pence.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Burnett Wright Pence; one son, Glenn Pence and wife, Cindy, of Bonnieville; a granddaughter, Amy Pence of Bonnieville; a sister, Jane Cave of Louisville; two brothers, Bobby Pence and wife, Charlene, of Louisville, and Kenneth "Sonny" Pence and wife, Lois Jean, of Bonnieville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Monday, Aug. 5, at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville with Bro. J.D. Shipp officiating. Interment will be in Memory Park Cemetery in Bonnieville. A Masonic service is at 5 p.m. CDT Sunday at the funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. CDT Sunday and from 9 to 11 a.m. CDT Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Upton Baptist Youth and can be left at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019