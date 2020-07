Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald R. Gillum, 64, of Lexington, died Thurs­day, July 2, 2020.



He was born June 5, 1956.



A gathering is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Clark Legacy Center, East Brannon Road Nicholasville.



A military graveside service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Pewee Valley Cemetery, 404 Maple Road, Pewee Valley.



