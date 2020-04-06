Donald Ray Evans

Obituary
Donald Ray Evans, 68, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Hardin County and a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell David Evans and Pauline Horn Evans.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Evans; two sons, Donald Ray Evans Jr. and Austin (Bevan) Evans, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Michelle (Michael) Decker of Leitchfield; five brothers, Johnny, Roger, Randall, David and Guy Evans; four sisters, Linda Peters, Mary Johnson, Peggy Ammons and Paula Coogle; three grandchildren, Courtney Decker, Madison Evans and Riley Evans; and a great-grandson, Collin Decker.

A private graveside service is Wednesday, April 8, at Horn Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020
