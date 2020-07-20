1/
Donald Ray "Donnie" Marsh
Donald "Donnie" Ray Marsh, 62, of Upton, passed away Monday July 20, 2020, at his residence in Upton.

He was born in Indianapolis to Donald C. Marsh and Margaret Gaddie Weathers. He was a truck driver, a Kentucky Colonel and of the Baptist Faith. Donnie was a Navy veteran, while in the Navy he was a diver.

He was preceded in death by his mother; a son, Donald Ray Marsh; and a brother, David Marsh.

Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Lane Marsh of Upton; his father, Donald C. Marsh of Upton; two sons, Seth Marsh and Zack Marsh, both of Lafayette, Tennessee; a half sister, Thelma of Indianapolis; a brother, Rick (Tanya) Marsh of Colorado; four stepsons, John Wheeler and Billy Dale Wheeler, both of Upton, Casey Blue (Christie) Wheeler of Munfordville and Jeremy (Amber) Wheeler of Sonora; 11 grandchildren, Jonathan, Austin, Brooke, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Jacob, Taylor, Cassie, Riley, Wade and Eric; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Chevy.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton. Burial follows in Leesville Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
