Donald Ray Watts Sr., 81, of Eastview passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.
He was an electric lineman for Adams & Williams and a Jehovah's Witness by faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Dean Bunch Watts; parents, John Clarence and Alice Elizabeth Raley Watts; brother, Charles Watts; sisters, Martha Nell Woods and Mary Lou Myers; and a grandson, Cody Lee.
Survivors include his children, Anita Jones (Gary), Sondra Watts (Keith), Donald Ray Watts Jr. (Vickie), Gregory Watts (Carolyn McWilliams) and Ramona Sweany (Bobby); a sister, Mildred Druen; a brother, Warren Watts; special grandchildren he raised, Mary Ann Lee and Wanda Cartwright; additional grandchildren, Roger, Alysha, Donald Watts III, Gregory Watts II, Danielle, Jimmy, Heaven, Michelle, Bobby and David; great-grandchildren, Fayth Ann, Hunter, Chandler, Chasity, Constance, Hannah, Levi, Traigan, Rhys, Zeke, Haeberlin, Bryson, Joey, MaKenzie, Jazmine, Lizzie, Shelly, Briana, Victoria, Harley and Maddie; and two great-great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Jackson.
The funeral, visitation and burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens will be private.
To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, go to trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 12, 2020