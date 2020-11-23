1/1
Donald Richard Figg
Donald Richard Figg, 80, of Rineyville, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Figg was retired from the U.S. Army and civil service at Fort Knox. His memberships included Faith Lutheran Church (WELS) in Radcliff and American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown. Mr. Figg was the former fire chief of the Rineyville Fire Department. He enjoyed coaching, umpiring, youth sports and being active in the community.

Mr. Figg was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Grace Figg; and three brothers, Ronald Jean Figg, Daryl Figg and Arnold Figg

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Marianne Figg; two grandchildren, Marlayna Lingerfelt and Josh Lingerfelt; six great-grandchildren, Eva, Yuliva, Zachariah, Charles, Cheyenne and Brionna; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Services for Mr. Figg will be private because of the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
