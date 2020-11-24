Donald Youlle "Donnie" Latlippe Jr., 33, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was a native of Georgia and worked for Fentress Landscape and Lawncare.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Youlle Latlippe Sr.; and his stepfather, Steve McCreary.
Survivors include his wife, Kaity Jo Lineberger-Latlippe; his mother, Tammy McCreary of Dawsonville, Georgia; two brothers, Christopher (Danielle) Latlippe and Rafe (Kara) Huth, all of Georgia; two sisters, Nikki Fisher of Georgia and Anne (Tyler) Holt of Virginia; his grandparents, Bea Shaw of Maine and Stan and Polly McCreary of Missouri; and his fur babies, Finn, Bacon and Chicken Nugget.
Cremation was chosen by the family and a celebration of life will be held when the current pandemic allows for friends and family to gather safely in his memory.
