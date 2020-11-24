Donald Youlle "Donnie" Latlippe Jr., 33, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Georgia and worked for Fentress Landscape and Lawncare.



He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Youlle Latlippe Sr.; and his stepfather, Steve McCreary.



Survivors include his wife, Kaity Jo Lineberger-Latlippe; his mother, Tammy McCreary of Dawsonville, Georgia; two brothers, Christopher (Danielle) Latlippe and Rafe (Kara) Huth, all of Georgia; two sisters, Nikki Fisher of Georgia and Anne (Tyler) Holt of Virginia; his grandparents, Bea Shaw of Maine and Stan and Polly McCreary of Missouri; and his fur babies, Finn, Bacon and Chicken Nugget.



Cremation was chosen by the family and a celebration of life will be held when the current pandemic allows for friends and family to gather safely in his memory.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store