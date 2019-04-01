Donas Hardin, 90, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Hardin was a proud Baptist ministers' wife for 40 years, she loved her church and her Sunday school class at Northside Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Gene" Hardin; a son, Keith Hardin; and a granddaughter, Kelly Hardin.
Survivors include a son, Michael Hardin (Barbara) of Hollyridge, North Carolina; a daughter, Shelia Wilkinson (Bob) of Radcliff; two grandsons, Michael Hardin II (Jeff) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Aaron Wilkinson (Carla) of Vine Grove; two granddaughters, Lindsey Bellow (Chris) of Rineyville and Tessa Wilkinson of Louisville; three great-granddaughters, Olivia Bellow, Emma Bellow and Sarah Wilkinson; and a dear friend, Joyce Smith of Elizabethtown.
An extended visitation for Mrs. Hardin is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in the Northside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Elizabethtown.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to St. Baldrick's Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research at www.stbaldricks.org.
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019