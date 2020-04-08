Donavin Ray Cecil, 14, of Hodgenville, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was an eighth-grade student at LaRue County Middle School, where he took honors classes and was smart. He had a beautiful smile, was respectful of others and he enjoyed video games.My he Donavin wanted to be an engineer and historian.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Nichole and Ryan Skaggs of Hodgenville; his father and his fiancee, Kevin Cecil and Jessica Sims of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Alana Cecil, Ryleigh Skaggs, Emma Skaggs and Brooklen Skaggs; three brothers, Chase Skaggs, Christian Ennis and Michael Ennis; his grandparents, Ruby Goodman, Reggie Holbert, Charlotte Cecil, Harry Cecil and Mary Holbert; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services are at noon Friday, April 10, at Open Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Malcolm Doyle officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020