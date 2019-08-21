Donna Belle Long Baumgardner, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare Center surrounded by loving family.
She retired from Crucible Magnetics and was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maxie Walton Baumgardner Sr.; a son, Maxie Walton Baumgardner Jr.; and three brothers, Bob, Raymond and Paul Long.
Survivors include a sister, Susan Long Schultz (David) of Ardara, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Darlene Trimble of Louisville and Nadene Fischel (Brent) of Elizabethtown; two sons, Randy Baumgardner (Jeanne) of Elizabethtown and Jason Baumgardner (Carrie) of Howevalley; many nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
At her request, cremation was chosen with a private graveside service at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2019