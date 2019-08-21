Donna Belle (Long) Baumgardner

Donna Belle Long Baumgardner, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare Center surrounded by loving family.

She retired from Crucible Magnetics and was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maxie Walton Baumgardner Sr.; a son, Maxie Walton Baumgardner Jr.; and three brothers, Bob, Raymond and Paul Long.

Survivors include a sister, Susan Long Schultz (David) of Ardara, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Darlene Trimble of Louisville and Nadene Fischel (Brent) of Elizabethtown; two sons, Randy Baumgardner (Jeanne) of Elizabethtown and Jason Baumgardner (Carrie) of Howevalley; many nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

At her request, cremation was chosen with a private graveside service at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2019
