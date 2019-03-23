Donna Fay Gardner, 72, of Upton, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Upton to Fred and Elizabeth Lively Gardner. She was a seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by a sister, Brenda Gardner of Upton; and friends, David and Beany Kemper, Laura Jade and Boomer Sadler and Will Kemper, all of Upton.
Memorial services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. J.D. Shipp officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Upton.
