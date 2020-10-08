1/1
Donna Jean Mulligan
Donna Jean Mulligan of Radcliff died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home.

Donna worked as a financial professional 40-plus years. Her career began at First Hardin National Bank, continuing at Citizens Fidelity, PNC for 30 years, First Citizens Bank, United Bank and retired at WesBanco in February 2019. She achieved and maintained her position as vice president in all of these institutions. She was a devout Christian and a member of Northside Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and O.C. Haire; and her sister, Sandra Searcy.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, James A. Mulligan; two sisters, Tambra Jones (Brian) and Teresa K. Rogers (Bruce); brother-in-law, Ray M. Mulligan (Geralyn); four nephews, three nieces and numerous great nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Northside Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Pastor Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.

Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Animal Refugee Center Inc. in Vine Grove.

Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral
01:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
