Donna Kay Hook Gatlin, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, in her home with her family around her while being in the care of Hosparus.



She was born Nov. 21, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Howard and Mildred Hook. After high school graduation, she attended fashion design school in Chicago. She enjoyed many journeys during her lifetime that included being a fashion and home fashion designer, AKC professional dog handler and breeder, camping, shooting, muzzleloading, farming, traveling and working with exchange students. She was a member of the Kentucky Rifle and Pistol Association, a life member of the NRA and National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, where she taught gun safety and was inducted into the Blackpowder Hall of Fame at Friendship, Indiana, for her years of dedication to the sport.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Gatlin; and a granddaughter, Crystal.



Survivors include her three children, Bethany Gatlin Rosen of Downers Grove, Illinois, Howard (Pam) Gatlin and Becky (Steve) Peralta; four grandchildren, Drew (JoDonna) Walker, Wes (Susie) Walker, Alyssa Gatlin (Brandon) and Aaron (Bethany) Gatlin; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kye, Molly, Mallory, Tristian, Hallie and Grayson, all of Elizabethtown; and a host of family and friends to include her Danish exchange student daughter, Ellen Knudsen (Jesper Kjeldgaard) and daughter, Tsion.



Donna donated her body for research to the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1976.



The family will have a celebration of her life at the family farm in early summer. Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019

