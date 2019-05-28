Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lucey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Ms. Lucey was born on Aug. 11, 1950, in Louisville to the late Margaret Louise (Reeves) Lucey.



She was preceded in death by her mother; five siblings, William Frances Lucey Jr., Barbara Ann Logsdon, Betty Gail Lucey, James Joseph Lucey and Michael Lucey; and a host of nieces and nephews.



She leaves to cherish her memory her six brothers, Daniel, Timothy, Kenneth, John, Patrick and Phil Lucey; and a sister, Lisa Kenyton.



The funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Highway at Brooks Road, Shepherdsville. Interment follows in Portland Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.



