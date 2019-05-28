Donna Lucey, 68, of Radcliff, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Ms. Lucey was born on Aug. 11, 1950, in Louisville to the late Margaret Louise (Reeves) Lucey.
She was preceded in death by her mother; five siblings, William Frances Lucey Jr., Barbara Ann Logsdon, Betty Gail Lucey, James Joseph Lucey and Michael Lucey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She leaves to cherish her memory her six brothers, Daniel, Timothy, Kenneth, John, Patrick and Phil Lucey; and a sister, Lisa Kenyton.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Highway at Brooks Road, Shepherdsville. Interment follows in Portland Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.subfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 29, 2019