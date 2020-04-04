Donnia Lucas Thacker, 83, of Elizabethtown, of Baptist faith, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Thacker; a grandson, Justin Thacker; her mother, Laura Pearl Lucas; her father, Steve Lucas; a sister, Barbara Joiner; and a brother, Steve Lucas Jr.
Donnia is survived by her five children, Vicky (Jesse) Parrott of Hodgenville and Karen (Arvil) Hines, Sharon (John) Mastin, Pam (David) Buckles and Ricky (Sandy) Thacker, all of Elizabethtown; two former sons-in-law, Gary Clifford and Dennis Oldham; 12 grandchildren, Erik Clifford, Matt Clifford, Ashley Clifford, Alex Clifford, Seth Clifford, G.W. Clifford, Luke Hines, Hannah Conway, Vince Mastin, Alecia Oldham, Janey Thacker and Jenna Thacker; 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Feeding America Back Pack Program of Hardin County or Clarity for Women.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020