Donnie Lee Dupin, 66, of Eastview, lost his hard fight with multiple cancers on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, peacefully at home with his wife and daughter as he was being cared for by Hospice.
Donnie was born June 22, 1954, and he retired from Lucas Trucking Co. after 22 years of loyal service in 2018. He previously was employed with Asplundh Tree Expert Co. for another 20 years. Donnie was a proud Master Freemason, hunter/fisherman, truck driver, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family with all of his heart. He will be missed forever by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur (Oz) Dupin; mother, Lily Frances Dupin; sister, Ida Gale Dupin; and brothers, Ronnie Dale and Tony Lee Dupin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie McGuffin Dupin; his daughter, Destiny Ann Dupin; his cousin, David L. Whitworth; stepdaughters, Kimberly M. Miller and Christina Dawn Stiles (Rim Shot); his grandson, Rylan Thomas-Lee Mattingly and soon-to-be grandson, Oliver Mattingly; two stepgranddaughters, Maegan N. Grimes and Harley Helm; and five stepgreat-grandchildren, Saige, Amy, Kylie, Able and Chase (Tater).
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. John R. Clark officiating. He will be laid to rest in Pole Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastview following services.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
