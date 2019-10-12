Donnie McCoy, 80, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. McCoy was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove where he served as a deacon. He was retired from Dow Corning. He also was an avid fan of bluegrass music and a Kentucky colonel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Agnes McCoy; and a sister, Margaret Ann Holmes.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret McCoy of Vine Grove; two children, Amy Faulkner and her husband, Kevin of Danville and Jeff McCoy and his wife, Nancy of Vine Grove; five grandchildren, Lindsay, Lauren, Hannah, Camden and Leia; three brothers, Joe McCoy of Leitchfield, Wayne McCoy and his wife, Linda of Vine Grove and Ronald McCoy and his wife, Donna of Elizabethtown; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral Mr. McCoy is at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Valley View Baptist Church, 501 Valley View Drive, Vine Grove with Brother Mark Powell officiating. Burial follows in the Otter Creek Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Condolences may be expressed online at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019