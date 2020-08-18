1/1
Sgt. Dontrez Antonio Dawson
Sgt. Dontrez Antonio Dawson, 27, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Sgt. Dawson was proudly serving in the United States Army and had served two tours in Operation Enduring Freedom. He was a lifetime member of Heritage International Christian Church in Radcliff and was a 2011 graduate of North Hardin High School in Radcliff.

Survivors include a daughter, Denise Dawson; his mother, Selena Hudson and her husband, Michael, of Vine Grove; his father, Kenneth Dawson and his wife, Rani, of Hawaii; five siblings, Michaela Hudson, Jeremy Hudson, Malesha Hudson, Monique Hudson and Arielle Hudson; maternal grandfather, Irvin Lyons Jr. and his wife, Gail; maternal grandmother, Adelaide Herbert; paternal grandfather, Thomas Daw­son and his wife, Lucinda; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Lofton and her husband, Arthur; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, friends and fellow soldiers.

The funeral for Sgt. Dawson is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Heritage International Christian Church, 660 Knox Blvd., Radcliff, with Pastor Aubrey Jackson officiating.

A graveside service with full military honors is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Heritage International Christian Church in Radcliff. Mask and gloves will be required to be worn.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
