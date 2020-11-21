Dora Agnes Heath, 78, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



She was a member of Aetna Union Missionary Baptist Church, a graduate of Hart Memorial High School and retired from Magnolia Bank after 40 years of service.



Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ruby Slayton Benningfield.



Survivors include a son, Michael (Billie Jo) Heath of Ypsilanti, Michigan; two granddaughters, Danielle (Jacob) Edwards of Howell, Michigan, and Amber (Jose) Mejia-Hernandez of Wyandotte, Michigan; four great-grandchildren, Gabby, Anthony, Jack and Sofia; a sister, Carolyn Hash of Magnolia; and a niece, Cheryl (Troy) Bryant of Elizabethtown.



A private funeral is Monday, Nov. 23, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Kevin Coomer officiating. Burial follows in Mount Zion Church Cemetery near Magnolia.



In accordance with the governor's mandate, you are invited to drive under the carport of the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The family will be there to receive your condolences.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mount Zion Cemetery, c/o Annetta Skaggs, 2965 Mount Zion Church Road, Magnolia, KY 42757 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store