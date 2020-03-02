Dora Heath, 90, of Horse Cave, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Fields Priddy.
Mrs. Heath is survived by three daughters, Dorene Sims Miller and her husband, Jerry, and Judy Griffith and her husband, Arnold, all of Munfordville, and Hazel Check and her husband, Bill, of Elizabethtown; two sons, Bobby Heath and his wife, Bertie, of Hodgenville, and Randy Heath and his wife, Patty, of Elizabethtown; 17 grandchildren, 12 stepgrandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
The funeral for Dora Heath is at 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, March 4, in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home in Munfordville with Brother Bethel Miller officiating. Burial follows in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. CST Tuesday and continues at 8 a.m. CST Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family request memorial contributions be given to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020