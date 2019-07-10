Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Ann Crutcher Harlow. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Ann Crutcher Harlow, 90, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



Born Oct. 1, 1928, in Louisville, she was preceded in death by her parents, Irvie and Ernestine Crutcher; two brothers, James and Robert Crutcher; and her husbands, James Meredith and Wendell Harlow.



Doris graduated from Rineyville High School and Elizabethtown Community College. She was employed by Ingram Inc. and owned Jan's Flowers. She was selected the Kentucky Florist Designer of the Year and with that was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. She also was an honorary captain of the Belle of Louisville and an honorary citizen of Louisville. She ended her career at UARCO. She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church since 1951 and sang in the choir. Doris was creative, an excellent cook, an avid reader and enjoyed people, flowers and traveling.



She is survived by children, Charlene (Leon) Hall of Lafayette, Indiana, and Dale (Judy) Meredith of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Todd (Melissa) Hall, Lauren (Scott) Ahlersmyer, Adam (Elizabeth) Hall, Crystal Meredith, Jennifer (Anthro) Gamble, Robert Brinkley, Patricia (Jeff) Temprano and Jennifer Brinkley; and 13 great-grandchildren, Rudy, Harry and Charlie Ahlersmeyer, Chase Hall, Winnie Hall, Josh McDonald and Eli Gamble, Angelina, Jeffery and Mary Temprano, Robert Brinkley and Haley and Makala Whitehouse; two sisters, Sue (Bob) Sweeney of Pensacola, Florida, and Jerry (Stuart) Huffman of Louisville; and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Joe Thomas officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and again at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



